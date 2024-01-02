A dazzling fireball, a type of very bright meteor, lit up the night sky over Europe on Saturday, December 30. Many people in the United Kingdom and France witnessed the colourful spectacle and recorded a video of it. A video from Birmingham, England, captured the moment when the meteor flashed blue at 2:07 am as it streaked across the sky. The International Meteor Organization (IMO) said it received more than 100 reports of the fireball from different regions of England, Scotland, Wales and France around the same time. Meteor in Mexico Video: Meteorite Lights Up Night Sky in Michoacan, Spectacular Visuals Caught on Camera.

Meteor Over Europe Video

WATCH: Dazzling fireball meteor lights up sky over parts of UK and France.pic.twitter.com/3TA3cz2ens — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 2, 2024

Dazzling Fireball Meteorite Lights Up Sky

🚨NEW VIDEO🚨: A meteor was seen falling through the sky of Birmingham, England, in the early hours of Saturday, December 30. Credit: @JohnStew82 via Storyful pic.twitter.com/cEB5CyMVNA — WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) December 30, 2023

