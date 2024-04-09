Mexican News Station Accidentally Airs Testicles During Coverage of Solar Eclipse 2024, Video Surfaces

The hosts were clearly disturbed with the instance as the two women anchors sat with stunned looks on their faces.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2024 11:32 PM IST

A male and two female anchors were discussing the Total Solar Eclipse 2024, when a pair of testicles somehow ended up on the screen during the live coverage of rare celestial event on Monday, April 8. Shortly after the image was displayed on the screen for all their viewers to see, the production team quickly removed it. The hosts were clearly disturbed with the instance as the two women anchors sat with stunned looks on their faces. The bizarre incident took place on Mexico's RCG Media’s news coverage of the solar eclipse. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. News Anchor Laughs On Air While Reporting Severe Flooding in Bagmati River in Bihar, Video Goes Viral.

Mexican News Station Accidentally Airs Testicles During News Coverage 

