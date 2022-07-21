Microsoft Teams or MS Teams is down globally on Thursday morning and for many, the weekend has come early. At least that's what the enthusiasm and celebrations via funny memes and jokes reflect on Twitter. Twitterverse is abuzz with #MicrosoftTeams down funny memes and #MSTeams issue hilarious jokes. Take a look at them.

Bhagoooo!

just found out microsoft teams is downpic.twitter.com/XCtA8J7DWF — YEOLO™ (@tzehern_) July 21, 2022

HeeHawww

With Microsoft Teams being down it means that I have no meetings 😂 pic.twitter.com/sDqRrn5geN — Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (@LeahJayK) July 21, 2022

Time for Some Run

💻 While Microsoft Teams is down, let go for a run 🏃‍♀️ 😂But seriously @microsoft, Ever consider going #decentralized? https://t.co/jCjQd5y4Dk pic.twitter.com/Rk624GZqpm — Hibiki Run 🎧 響 (@HibikiRunTeam) July 21, 2022

Not Me Blaming The Internet

Okay so Microsoft teams is really down? 🤦🏻‍♀️ I thought it's my internet connectiom MS teams what's not clicking?@MicrosoftTeams @MicrosoftHelps — JFS (@muntingpahina) July 21, 2022

Shutting Down in 3..2..1..

microsoft teams just went down and the whole office went into panic mode, time to clock out I guess pic.twitter.com/AXKyOvrXiZ — min (@readrmin) July 21, 2022

Don't Panic

So it’s not just me…. The whole world is in panic mode because Microsoft teams is down. It is a sign pic.twitter.com/owmuj6OPal — 旻。⁷ (@whenimgoneeeee) July 21, 2022

Hmmm...Nice

microsoft teams has gone down worldwide pic.twitter.com/lTJaJbJatF — Chris Currie (@furioushorses) July 21, 2022

HAHHAHAHHA

Weekend Vibes

Types of employees when #MicrosoftTeams is down pic.twitter.com/CeRJRuEi8U — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 21, 2022

