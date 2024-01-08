In a desperate attempt to find a missing cat, the owner has put up posters across Noida in Uttar Pradesh, announcing a whooping reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the cat, named Cheeku. An image of the poster displaying the picture of the missing cat along with its description has gone viral on social media. "Ginger colour, one-and-half-year-old Cheeku, with white hair on the back has been missing, anybody with information please contact", read the poster. A contact number was given below the poster for information on the missing cat. Cat Narrowly Escapes Snake Attack by Taking Down Charging Serpent With Single Swipe, Video Goes Viral.

Missing Cat Poster in Noida:

नोएडा से एक रोचक खबर सामने आई एक मालिक ने बिल्ली की तलाश करने वाले व्यक्ति के लिए बड़ा इनाम देने की घोषणा की है बिल्ली मलिक ने शहर में जगह-जगह पोस्टर लगाकर अपने पेट की गुमशुदगी की जानकारी दी है पोस्टर पर नंबर देकर संपर्क करने को कहा गया है बिल्ली मलिक का कहना है कि अगर कोई उसके… pic.twitter.com/iSDECMsSSw — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 8, 2024

