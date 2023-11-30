Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a heartwarming video of a newborn baby being rescued from Gaza rubble nearly 37 days after her home was bombed is going viral on social media. The 24-second video clip shows the newborn baby being rescued alive from the wreckage of the house bombed by Israel after the war began. According to a report in Gulf News, the Palestinian baby, who was born days before the war started, survived against all odds after her family home was bombed. Notably, the infant was rescued 37 days after the initial attacks began. A user on X, who shared the video said, "We clung to some hope, and after three hours of work, she was carefully rescued by God's care and His grace. Her name is Salam, and what a peace she brings." Hamas To Release Hostages With Russian Citizenship As ‘Tribute’ to Vladimir Putin For His Position on Israel-Palestine War.

Newborn Rescued From Gaza Rubble

📌nooh.xp: Born in war, she's less than a month old, the firstborn to her mother and father, both martyrs. She was reborn when she emerged from under the rubble after everyone said she was dead. We clung to some hope, and after three hours of work, she was carefully rescued by… — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)