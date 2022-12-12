Ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll's motto is clear: can't stop, won't stop. Ever since the 30-year-old landed on Qatari soil for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, her intent to live life on her terms is evident, even at the cost of offending the host nation's laws or her own followers. Ivana Knoll, who first hit the headlines for wearing a body-hugging, cleavage-revealing dress to Croatia national football team's first game, has been on a roll ever since. Her appearances have become more provocative and her behaviour more offensive than before, claim fans and followers. Nevertheless, she does not care. World Cup's 'Sexiest Football Fan' has made a bold promise. She has announced she would go full naked if Croatia wins the FIFA World Cup 2022! For now, Ivana Knoll is flashing major cleavage in a red latex bra and matching pants at the Qatari stadiums. She has also gained massive popularity, clocking about 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

World Cup's Sexiest Football Fan aka Ivana Knoll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

Ivana Knoll Is Living In The Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)