The resignation letter of Rinku Niket Patel, the CFO of Mitshi India, was written on school notebook paper, the company revealed in its official statement. Mitshi India accepted Patel’s resignation, which was for personal reasons, on December 21 and informed the exchanges. The resignation was effective from December 20, 2023. "The company is in the process of identifying / appointing a new CFO and shall inform the stock exchanges once the position of CFO is filled up," the firm said in a statement. Woman Quits Job Over Toxic Work Culture, Changes Everyone's Passwords in Bittersweet Revenge.

Mitshi India CFO Rinku Niket Patel Quits in Handwritten Note

this CFO seems to have borrowed a page from his kid's rough note book and have written resignation letter in that and uploaded in BSE. Listed companies in India 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QOr73CR7U8 — Sethuraman NR (@chandsethu) December 21, 2023

