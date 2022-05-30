The iconic painting of the Mona Lisa was smeared with cake cream by a man who was dressed as an old lady at the Louvre. Fortunately, the cake actually collided with the glass that protects Leonardo da Vinci's work in Paris. A video of the incident got viral on the internet. As per the witnesses, the man who was sitting in a wheelchair threw off his wig and went straight for the Mona Lisa with cake in his hand. The clip shared on Twitter shows security workers cleaning the glass and trying to get the man out of the museum. Mona Lisa Made of Rubik's Cube Goes on Sale in Paris.

Mona Lisa Painting Smeared By Man

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

