The world begins the first day of the New Year with a Monday on January 1, 2024, pretty much wiping off the Monday blues. However, while some social media users were motivated by this co-incident, others sharing amusing memes thought it is indeed a ‘deadly combination’. Netizens have shared funny memes, quotes, and motivational videos on social media. #MondayMotivation: Netizens Share Motivational Quotes and Messages To Fight Monday Blues and Kick Off First Day of the Week.

Netizens Share Memes, Motivational Videos as Monday Is The First Day of 2024

Monday 1st January has a ring to it. Let’s get to work pic.twitter.com/TZhkFuC4N2 — box to box (@Kfinity1) January 1, 2024

kickstart the year's first monday with pic.twitter.com/ho4NSyDD9x — Michael Scofield 🌶️ (@scofield_999) January 1, 2024

New year + Monday = deadly combination❤️ pic.twitter.com/7LelcIZjo1 — Sahithiii (@Sahithiiii_) January 1, 2024

🌼 Good Morning! 🌞 Happy Monday! 💗 Happy 1st Day of January 2024! 💜🌼 pic.twitter.com/PPOJsflq3V — 🌼 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐲 🌼 (@Daisy27027) January 1, 2024

Good Morning Fam, Monday Morning. 1st January 2024. pic.twitter.com/AWKokSnS3R — Red Edge (@72_rededge) December 31, 2023

January 1 2024 Morning Report……ring……..#monday pic.twitter.com/dcbP6kGIl0 — Louise Poppy - New Zealand Tour Guide (@Louisepoppy) December 31, 2023

