Monday morning can never be mocked enough by anyone. It is not a cup of tea to overcome the weekend fever easily. Unless somebody lives in a parallel universe where Monday doesn't exist, the first day of the week is bound to make you feel lazy and maybe demotivated. To kick start the day with something comical, we have curated Monday morning funny memes, hilarious jokes, puns, relatable pictures and GIFs shared by netizens that will wake you up faster than your morning coffee.

It Is Monday AGAIN!

If Monday Had A Face

Synonymous To Monday

Do You Also Miss Sunday Evening?

Routine Mood

monday morning mood pic.twitter.com/DtU0QR11FE — out of context try guys (@tgnocontext) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)