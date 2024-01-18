Monkeys snatching people’s belongings, especially at tourist spots, is not uncommon. In a recent incident at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan, a monkey stole a man’s iPhone and made off with it. The crowd, determined to help the man, gathered around to help him get his phone back. In a clever twist, a quick-thinking man engaged in a strategic barter to get the iPhone back. The plan involved tossing a pack of Frooti at the monkey. The monkey, of course, could not refuse the sweet deal and promptly threw the iPhone back. Fortunately, a person standing below managed to catch the falling phone. Man and Monkey Share a Watermelon Together, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Watch Viral Video of Monkey Stealing Man's Phone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas🧿 (@sevak_of_krsna)

