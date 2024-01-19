There’s a good reason why people are warned not to approach the wildlife in tourist spots. Unfortunately, a tourist in Bali experienced the consequences firsthand, as seen in this viral video. While at the Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud, Indonesia, the unidentified woman had a close encounter with one of the monkeys in the sanctuary. The monkey grabs the woman’s passport, leaving her and onlookers in disbelief. In a fruitless attempt, the woman tries to get her passport back from the monkey, but it swipes at her. She steps back, realizing her passport's fate. Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Mauled by Monkeys on Roof of Her House in Sambhal.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

As horrified onlookers gasped, a mischievous monkey in Bali stole a tourist's passport and tore it apart in front of her. pic.twitter.com/yd7Fu68HGX — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 18, 2024

