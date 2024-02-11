An unexpected event left the residents of Keshavnagar and Kharadi in Pune outraged as they observed a “mosquito tornado” spiraling over the Mutha river. A video that is rapidly going viral on platform X shows a thick swarm of mosquitoes creating a vortex near the Mutha river. While mosquito tornadoes are not unheard of in certain regions during specific seasons, their appearance in urban locales like Pune is unusual. Various reports suggest that the recent weather conditions, which have provided a perfect environment for mosquito breeding, are the cause of this phenomenon. The sight of such a large gathering of mosquitoes has sparked concerns among social media users due to the potential health risks. Mosquitoes are known carriers of diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, leading to apprehensions about a possible epidemic in the impacted areas. Turning Old Enemies Into Allies: Special Mosquitoes Being Bred to Fight Dengue in Honduras.

Horrifying ‘mosquito tornado’ near Pune’s Keshav Nagar has sparked outrage, residents have demanded removal of hyacinths. Mosquito tornadoes like this have been reported from Central America and Russia usually during the rainy season.pic.twitter.com/n4SAwJlnzv — Pune City Life (@PuneCityLife) February 10, 2024

