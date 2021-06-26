The bloodthirsty bugs 'Mosquitoes' are extremely annoying. Their itchy bites can almost ruin your day. Mosquitoes also spread deadly diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Zika Virus among others. However, there are several mosquito repellent sprays available in the market but very few of them do their jobs. Thus, a Twitter user has recently shared an amazing idea to trap mosquitoes in no time. The user has shared a DIY procedure just using salt and tequila to get rid of the mosquitoes. Take a look:

Mosquito trap. The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it's sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has tequila in it. The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock.#IAmGoingToBeRichWithThisPatent pic.twitter.com/wQfAXlbB3j — Judianna (@Judianna) June 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)