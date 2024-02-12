As Valentine's Day draws near, Sam Thompson sets a new standard for Valentine's Hug Day goals. Sam set out to beat the current Guinness World Record of 87 hugs exchanged in a minute. It was watched by a Guinness World Record official. He took on the mission to break the existing record of 87 hugs exchanged in a minute. The challenge was not that simple, though. He had to spread love through a heartfelt hug within the allotted 60 seconds. Each hug had to meet the strict criteria for a genuine one, according to Guinness guidelines. Sam exceeded expectations, delivering not just 88 hugs but 88 heartfelt connections, setting a new standard for love and warmth in record-breaking fashion. Taylor Swift Holds Most Guinness World Records Titles for a Solo Female Artist, Check Full List For The Other Queens of Music.

Watch Sam Thompson’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

