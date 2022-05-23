'Mouth to Hell’ is a huge crater that has opened in Russia’s Siberia and scientists are alarmed by its growth. Pictures of the Batagaika crater on social media show a huge mass of Earth descending and appearing to pull in everything around it. Villagers claim that the Batagaika crater or ‘doorway to the underworld’ is related to the supernatural. As per the reports, the crater has been measured since the 1980s and is now around one kilometre long and 86 metres deep. Lonar Crater Lake Water Turns Red, Unusual Colour Leaves Forest Officials Puzzled in Maharashtra's Buldhana District, View Pics.

Have A Look:

Siberia's Batagaika Crater is largest permafrost crater in the world: 1km long, caused by a warming climate, releasing methane 50% of Earth’s methane is stored in Northern Hemisphere permafrost which is melting at levels not expected until 2090, 150 to 240% above historic levels pic.twitter.com/dZUd7A1m1u — Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) October 3, 2021

