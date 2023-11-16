Former football star David Beckham was hosted at the Mumbai residence of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairperson. A photo from the event at Antilia features Beckham alongside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their family. The image captures Beckham holding a Number 7 jersey, adding intrigue to the meeting. This follows the recent dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for Beckham, highlighting the football icon's notable interactions during his visit to Mumbai. Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Other Celebs Strike Happy Poses With David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Dinner Party (See Pics).

David Beckham at Antilia

Maharashtra | British Soccer Star David Beckham at Antilia with Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family. pic.twitter.com/uvC8ZDkjAA — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

