Mumbai and Delhi Police Engage in Fun Banter on X Over Mohammed Shami's Heroics at India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Match

Mumbai and Delhi police social media was on fire on Wednesday as they engaged in a fun banter on X, formerly Twitter, after Mohammad Shami's heroics during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 16, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Mumbai and Delhi police social media was on fire on Wednesday as they engaged in a fun banter on X, formerly Twitter, after Mohammed Shami's heroics during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match. Delhi Police X account fired the first shot by posting, "@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for the tonight's assault." The Mumbai Police's X account was quick to reply. "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too," the latter said sarcastically. Soon, the Special Commissioner Mumbai Deven Bharti jumped into the conversation and replied, "Not at all @DelhiPolice. It qualifies for the protection under “Right of Self Defence.” Shami took a seven-wicket haul in a knock-out game of CWC 2023. He also became the first Indian bowler in a One Day International (ODI) cricket match to take seven wickets. 'Stuff of Dreams' Fans React After Mohammed Shami Takes A Sensational Seven-Wicket Haul to Power India to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Mumbai and Delhi Police Engage in Fun Banter Over Shami's Heroics

'Right of Self Defence', Says Deven Bharti

