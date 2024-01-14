A couple was observed on an odd scooter ride on a busy Mumbai road in a recently surfaced video. The duo on Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation Road publicly showed affection while riding a scooter. In the clip, the couple can be seen riding their scooter on a road in Mumbai while in a tight embrace. The woman may be seen in the video covering herself and her lover with a stole while seated inverted on her partner's lap. The video, purportedly taken by another commuter, shows the couple moving in close proximity and sharing a close hug. Furthermore, the couple was observed riding the scooter on the road without a helmet. The video is currently doing rounds on social media. Delhi Couple Viral Video: Man, Woman Seen Hugging Each Other on Moving Scooter on Busy Road, Netizens Shocked Over PDA Clip.

Couple Seen Engaged in Indecent Stunt While Riding Scooter in Mumbai

This daring duo was spotted at Bandra Reclamation, turning heads with their unconventional scooter ride. @MumbaiPolice we kindly request your attention to ensure everyone's safety on the roads. 🛵 pic.twitter.com/mKrqCILXog — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) January 13, 2024

