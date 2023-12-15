An Instagram influencer has apologised after she was seen performing “cringe” dance at the CSMT railway platform in Mumbai. The girl had violated railway norms and was apprehended by the police but was let go after she issued an apology. In a video, the Instagram influencer can be seen accepting that she was wrong for dancing and creating a nuisance at the public premises. She also told other reel creators to avoid doing such acts. This comes after a video had gone viral showcasing the girl dancing in an unconventional manner on a crowded railway platform, drawing both amusement and criticism. Mumbai: Private Video of 21-Year-Old YouTuber Without Clothes Goes Viral on Social Media, Case Registered.

Instagram Influencer Apologises After Dance At Railway Platform

