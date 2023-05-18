Many dancing and singing videos inside the Mumbai local train have emerged in the past few days. One such video is doing the rounds on the internet, where a man is seen giving an impromptu singing performance inside a 1:37 pm slow Borivali local train from Dadar to Mahim. The train wasn't too crowded, and the crowd seemed to have enjoyed the performance of the singer. "Beautiful voice," a user commented on the video. Norwegian Dance Group ‘Quick Style' Performs to 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' Song in Mumbai Local Train, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Singing Video Here:

#Mumbai | Passengers aboard the 1.37 pm Slow Borivali local train from #Dadar to #Mahim were treated to a delightful #musical performance by an unidentified #singer . Passengers aboard the relatively uncrowded #train appeared to enjoy the impromptu performance.#MumbaiLocal… pic.twitter.com/GEppDAOvOm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 17, 2023

