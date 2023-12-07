In a video posted to the microblogging site X on Wednesday, December 7, a commuter claimed that an officer of the traffic police had unlawfully removed his electric car from a charging station at Mantralaya in Mumbai, and clamped it. The commuter, Prabhat Tiwari, stated that he received a Rs 972 challan for parking in a no-parking zone from the policeman. However, after the video went viral on social media, the Mumbai Traffic Police refuted the claims made by the commuter in a recent tweet while sharing an image of the login register of the charging station, wherein the person's name is missing. "Charged Since Your Car Was Never On Charge With due respect to your expression of emotions sir, we beg to differ from your exaggerated narration! Request you to give a patient read to our ‘proofs’", the police wrote in the caption to the tweet. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Restricts All Types of Hand Cart Traffic To Prevent Congestion in SoBo; Check Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Traffic Police Refutes Serious Allegations Made by Commuter

Charged Since Your Car Was Never On Charge With due respect to your expression of emotions sir, we beg to differ from your exaggerated narration! Request you to give a patient read to our ‘proofs’ https://t.co/SpdZJUeZMB pic.twitter.com/440T2nOlrB — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)