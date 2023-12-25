A Mumbai resident named Ujwal Puri recently shared his ordeal after placing an online food order via meal delivery platform Swiggy. Despite ordering from the renowned Leopold Café in the city, Puri was shocked to find a ‘half-cooked medicine strip’ in his food. Puri shared several images and a video of the meal on X with caption, “My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half cooked medicine in my food.” The latter had ordered chicken in oyster sauce. Meanwhile, Swiggy responded to Puri’s complaint, mentioning that it will contact the customer on X’s personal chat. The post, however, has gone viral on social media. Bengaluru Man Finds Live Snail in Salad Ordered Via Food Delivery App Swiggy, Company Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Man Finds ‘Half-Cooked’ Medicine Strip in His Online Food

My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half cooked medicine in my food @Swiggy pic.twitter.com/ZKU30LzDhi — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) December 24, 2023

Just found this in My food from Leopold ( Chicken in Oyster Sauce ) @Swiggy pic.twitter.com/5ZfT04d1Qa — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) December 24, 2023

