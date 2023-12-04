A recently surfaced video is making headlines on social media, wherein a man from Tamil Nadu can be seen claiming that he was denied entry to Virat Kohli's restaurant in Mumbai due to his 'veshti', a traditional white wrap-like attire for the lower body, often used in the Southern India. The man in the clip can be seen in the clip posted on X (previously Twitter) standing in front of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu. The man claims that in order to attend the eatery, he had to travel from Tamil Nadu, and that he was, however, 'hurt' and 'disappointed' with this treatment. He clarifies that he "eagerly rushed" to Virat Kohli's Juhu restaurant—of whom he is a fan—after settling into his hotel. He claimed that he was dressed in "high-grade attire from a famous brand," but the administration wouldn't let him in. They claimed that his attire did not adhere to the establishment's mandatory dress code. Delhi's Aquila Restaurant Issues Statement After Woman Claims She Was Denied Entry As She Was Wearing A Saree, Shares Video of Woman Slapping Staff.

Man Wearing Traditional ‘Veshti’ Denied Entry to Virat Kohli's Restaurant in Juhu

Person with Veshti was not allowed in @imVkohli 's Restaurant Very nice da👌 pic.twitter.com/oTNGVqzaIz — உன்னைப்போல் ஒருவன் (@Sandy_Offfl) December 2, 2023

