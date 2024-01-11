A sarcastic suicide post on X, formerly Twitter, prompted Mumbai Police to amp up their efforts to identify and save the life of the user. The Mumbai Police were quick with their response when they noticed the post wherein the user had written, "Good bye 2007-2024". "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM," Mumbai Police wrote in an effort to offer help and counseling. However, the post turned out to be a joke which faced backlash from the netizens. Many Twitter users expressed their anger and frustration over the user's insensitive and irresponsible joke and praised the Mumbai Police for their prompt and compassionate response. We urge readers to avoid indulging in such pranks and treat suicide and suicidal behaviour as serious issues. Mumbai Police Foil Suicide Attempt, Save Man's Life After He Posts About Taking Extreme Step on Facebook.

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 11, 2024

Esa mjk kon krta h — Sejal (@Iamsejalll) January 11, 2024

Have some courtesy. atleast they are paying attention — SHAIKH SHAHEEN (@21SHAIKHS) January 11, 2024

