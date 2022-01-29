Mumbai police is known for its witty responses to Twitter users and once again, it replied in a humorous way to a person asking if he can drink wine and drive. Mumbai police said, "Sir, we recommend you raise your bar and ride in a chauffeur driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen'. It further added that if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars."

See Tweet:

Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’. Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars https://t.co/KS0WnOZ6pP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 29, 2022

