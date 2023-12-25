While many are on their way to their homes or a vacation during the festive season, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is experiencing its typical problems with traffic jams and congestion. Many commuters expressed their worries on social media on Sunday, December 24. Meanwhile, an Instagram page drew attention to the numerous automobile breakdowns on the busy expressway along with the poor management. For the unversed, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which connects two major cities and serves as a gateway to popular tourist spots like Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, is experiencing an increase in traffic as the holiday and festival season has arrived. Christmas 2023: From Delhi, Shimla to Mizoram, Xmas Celebrations in Full Swing!

Mumbai Pune Expressway Witnesses Surge in Traffic, Vehicle Breakdown

