Mumbai has been hit hard by heavy rains and thunderstorms on Sunday evening. The skies turned dark by 5 pm - unusual in the city. The famed skyline of Mumbai was completely invisible, with dark clouds engulfing the skies above the Maximum City. Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the photos and videos of the Mumbai sky. "6pm in Mumbai… feels like 8pm already!" one user wrote. Shocked by the development, another user posted, "omg.. what is happening!" Maharashtra Rains: Mumbai Receives Light Showers, Cool Breeze Makes City Weather Pleasant (See Pics and Video).

6pm in Mumbai… feels like 8pm already!#Mumbairains — Abhishek Kothari 🇮🇳 (@kothariabhishek) November 26, 2023

