Amid soaring minimum temperatures, pockets of Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted medium to heavy rainfall along with cloudy weather conditions in the region. Meanwhile, the elated social media users were quick to share the videos of the showers experienced across various parts of the city. Mumbai Rains News Update: City May Witness Rainfall Along With Thane And Palghar.

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai - It is RAINING !!!! What is going on ?? Hardly any winter and now it is raining so hard ! Never in my lifetime have I see rains in Mumbai in early January !!! pic.twitter.com/fixKqrzB6e — Mandar Natekar (@mandar2404) January 9, 2024

Unexpected Rains

This unexpected rain is like a plot twist in the movie of my day and I forgot to bring an umbrella to the premiere lol#MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZiSrEoicEC — Gyaneshwar Naik (@lameboredgyani) January 9, 2024

City's Andheri, Jogeshwari and Western Line Receives Rainfall

Moderate rain going over Andheri, Jogeshwari and Western line. #mumbairains https://t.co/izhPAeCBh7 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) January 9, 2024

Heavy Rains in Ulwe

Rainfall in Koparkhairane

As had predicted back on #NewYear2024, #MumbaiRains now arrived in Koparkhairane #NaviMumbai too 🌧️ A Short sharp shower Unseasonal rains a norm now.. https://t.co/jXxtzKUvom pic.twitter.com/LAihVCYYE0 — Athreya Shetty 🇮🇳 (@shetty_athreya) January 9, 2024

