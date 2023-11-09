Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice Moderate Showers as Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of City, Brings Respite From Air Pollution

Mumbaikars have been posting pics and videos of the rainfall from various parts of the city on social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 09, 2023 09:58 PM IST

High pollution levels in Mumbai began to drop due to the sudden thunderstorms and rainfall on Thursday, November 9. Calm westerly winds accompanied the rainfall, which totaled 13 mm until 5:30 pm and some more later in the evening. This reportedly declined the city's haze and drastically lowered the air quality index (AQI).  Mumbai’s overall AQI was 118, classified as moderate by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, Mumbaikars have been posting pics and videos of the rainfall from various parts of the city on social media.

Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 09, 2023 09:58 PM IST

High pollution levels in Mumbai began to drop due to the sudden thunderstorms and rainfall on Thursday, November 9. Calm westerly winds accompanied the rainfall, which totaled 13 mm until 5:30 pm and some more later in the evening. This reportedly declined the city's haze and drastically lowered the air quality index (AQI).  Mumbai’s overall AQI was 118, classified as moderate by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, Mumbaikars have been posting pics and videos of the rainfall from various parts of the city on social media.

Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Air Pollution Mumbai Rains rainfall
You might also like
Delhi Air Pollution: Government Bans Entry Of App-Based Taxis Registered In Other States
News

Delhi Air Pollution: Government Bans Entry Of App-Based Taxis Registered In Other States
Mumbai Rains Today Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice as November Showers Bring Respite from Heat and Pollution
News

Mumbai Rains Today Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice as November Showers Bring Respite from Heat and Pollution
Mumbai Rains Today Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice as November Showers Bring Respite from Heat and Pollution
News

Mumbai Rains Today Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice as November Showers Bring Respite from Heat and Pollution
Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay High Court Gives Go-Ahead to Bursting of Firecrackers for Three Hours, Check Details Here
News

Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay High Court Gives Go-Ahead to Bursting of Firecrackers for Three Hours, Check Details Here
Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Karnataka's Capital, Netizens Share Photos and Videos of #BengaluruRains
News

Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Karnataka's Capital, Netizens Share Photos and Videos of #BengaluruRains
Google Trends Google Trends
Copenhagen vs Man United
100K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Braga
100K+ searches
ASK Automotive IPO
20K+ searches
Arsenal vs Sevilla
20K+ searches
Kalabhavan Haneef
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot