Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice Moderate Showers as Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of City, Brings Respite From Air Pollution

High pollution levels in Mumbai began to drop due to the sudden thunderstorms and rainfall on Thursday, November 9. Calm westerly winds accompanied the rainfall, which totaled 13 mm until 5:30 pm and some more later in the evening. This reportedly declined the city's haze and drastically lowered the air quality index (AQI). Mumbai’s overall AQI was 118, classified as moderate by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, Mumbaikars have been posting pics and videos of the rainfall from various parts of the city on social media.

Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos

Unseasonal rain Happy Diwali wali barish#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/npJI4aMeAS — Manish chotaliya (@MANUchotaliya) November 9, 2023

