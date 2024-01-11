The Government of India on Thursday shared stunning photos of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on social media, giving a sneak peek into the nighttime view of India's longest sea bridge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, Friday. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is also known as Atal Setu, honouring the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Know All About India's Longest Sea Bridge That Will Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Photos:

India's Longest Sea Bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Atal Setu, adorned with lights in anticipation of tomorrow's inauguration by PM @narendramodi.#AtalSetu#NewIndia#MTHL pic.twitter.com/kzdW6wLo0A — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)