#MumbaiWinter is trending on X, formerly Twitter, as the maximum city witnessed a drop in temperature. The change in weather has been welcomed by Mumbaikars with open arms, with several citizens taking to social media to share funny memes and "cold tweets" about Mumbai's Winter. One user shared a video of Borivali National Park and said, "Winter of Mumbai which generally lasts 3-5 days maximum. Enjoy till it lasts," while a second user stated, "When you wake up at 6am in Mumbai winter, the best thing to do is go for a walk & have medu wada." Netizens didn't refrain from sharing funny memes and jokes to celebrate the drop in temperature in the city as #MumbaiWeather and #MumnaiWinter started to trend on X. Mumbai Winter: Netizens Rejoice As City Experiences Its Lowest Temperature.

We Agree

#MumbaiWinter

"Winter of Mumbai" which generally lasts 3-5 days maximum. Enjoy till it lasts 👌#NationalPark #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/f9LX83155W — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) January 17, 2024

The Best Thing To Do Is Go for a Walk

When you wake up at 6am in Mumbai winter, the best thing to do is go for a walk & have medu wada pic.twitter.com/Jhs2MqwJab — Saaj (@SaajJain) January 17, 2024

#mumbaiweather

Today marks Mumbai's yearly 'Chill Switch' day, where fans and ACs take a winter break. ❄️#mumbaiweather https://t.co/bpyVbDXuRf — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) January 16, 2024

Finally!

Mumbai Winter

Mumbai winter crazy af pic.twitter.com/5oED8hBqlb — circuit (@cappingaf) January 9, 2024

