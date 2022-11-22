On 21 November, apart from the Monday blues, Mumbaikars woke up to a somewhat hazy and cold morning. According to the reports by Indian Meteorological Department, the City of Dreams will likely receive a cold wave soon. Different regions of the city and metropolitan area had variable levels of good to bad air quality. From capturing the mesmerizing view of a freezing morning from the station to updating others about the Mumbai weather news, netizens took to Twitter to embrace the short days and long nights by sharing Mumbai Winter photos, videos and much more! Winter in Mumbai: 7 Best Soup Recipes To Relish on Winter Nights.

Take A Look, Here:

This part of the year in #Mumbai, this little part is called winter pic.twitter.com/UGj6xmHg2s — Mangesh (@mjborse) November 21, 2022

Mumbai Welcomes Winter

22 degrees in Mumbai and it's just November! Seems like we will need the winter wear this time. #winteriscoming#Mumbai — Dr. Anuj (@anujtiwari11) November 21, 2022

Yay! What A Scene!

Time To Slip Into Warm Wear!

Yesterday I was thinking How cooler this season has been in Mumbai winter has come with some proper breeze But, All it took me was 1 auto ride at 6:00 am in the morning to realise nothing like winters in North Absolutely chilling 🥶🥶🥶 — Siddhant (@CricSidd) November 22, 2022

Also, Gather Kindling

Winter has arrived in Mumbai...🫣 pic.twitter.com/XhJfbm2w0U — 24 (@Chilled_Yogi) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)