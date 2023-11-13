American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Sunday, November 12, took to social media to wish people celebrating Diwali a Happy Diwali. Taking to Instagram, NASA extended Diwali greetings, saying, "Happy Diwali to all those who celebrate the festival of lights". The US Space Agency also said that its Hubble Space Telescope captured a celestial festival of lights - a globular cluster - 30,000 light-years away from Earth, seen near the dense and dusty centre of the Milky Way galaxy.⁣ "This globular cluster is unlike others, containing both old and young stars. Some of the older stars are almost as old as the universe itself, around 12 billion years old, while the younger stars are around 1-2 billion years old.," NASA said in its post.⁣ Creepy 'Smiling' Sun! NASA Satellite Captures Photo of The Giant Fire Ball Pulling a Scary Smiley Face After Solar Eclipse; See Viral Pic.

NASA Shares Photo Captured by Hubble Space Telescope

