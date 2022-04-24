National Pet Parents Day is celebrated on the last Sunday in April when the pet parents go the extra mile to share love and care with their furry babies. The observance was created to pay attention to all the adorable pets for their unconditional love. The relationship between pet parents and their furr babies is unique and incomparable. Their loved pets are considered to be a member of the family. National Pet Parents Day 2022 falls on the 24th of April. It's time to give an extra cuddle time with your adorable pets. Moreover, we thought that the occasion is perfect to get a glimpse of some well-known pet parents and their animal companions! We have created a list of proud parents and their super cute furry children below. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Instagrams His Dog Yeontan’s Photos Just Like a Proud Paw Parent!
V aka Kim Taehyung With His Beloved Puppy Yeontan
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Most Memorable Moment With Her Dog Diana
View this post on Instagram
Alia Bhatt And Her Super Adorable Pet Cat Edward
View this post on Instagram
Kim Kardashian With Her Pomeranians Sushi And Sake
View this post on Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor With Her Furry Friend Shyloh
View this post on Instagram
BTS RM And Rapmon
BTS and their Pets (a thread)💜
RM and Rapmon/Monie. pic.twitter.com/Styh2HFNGi
— Rishi⁷🌼 (@chimmyrv) January 23, 2021
BLACKPINK's Lisa And Her Cute Pet, Love
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)