National Pet Parents Day is celebrated on the last Sunday in April when the pet parents go the extra mile to share love and care with their furry babies. The observance was created to pay attention to all the adorable pets for their unconditional love. The relationship between pet parents and their furr babies is unique and incomparable. Their loved pets are considered to be a member of the family. National Pet Parents Day 2022 falls on the 24th of April. It's time to give an extra cuddle time with your adorable pets. Moreover, we thought that the occasion is perfect to get a glimpse of some well-known pet parents and their animal companions! We have created a list of proud parents and their super cute furry children below. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Instagrams His Dog Yeontan’s Photos Just Like a Proud Paw Parent!

V aka Kim Taehyung With His Beloved Puppy Yeontan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Most Memorable Moment With Her Dog Diana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Chopra Jonas (@diariesofdiana)

Alia Bhatt And Her Super Adorable Pet Cat Edward

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Kim Kardashian With Her Pomeranians Sushi And Sake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Shraddha Kapoor With Her Furry Friend Shyloh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

BTS RM And Rapmon

BTS and their Pets (a thread)💜 RM and Rapmon/Monie. pic.twitter.com/Styh2HFNGi — Rishi⁷🌼 (@chimmyrv) January 23, 2021

BLACKPINK's Lisa And Her Cute Pet, Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

