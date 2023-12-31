Delhi Police has showcased its social media prowess again with a creative New Year's Eve caution message infused with Bollywood flair. In a creative advisory posted on X, the police department urged citizens to celebrate responsibly, cleverly using the titles of Bollywood movies released in 2023. The advisory read "New Year's eve par 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', lekin 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', agar 'Animal' bankar 'Bawaal' ya 'Nonstop Dhamaal' machaaya toh kahin aisa na ho ki 2024 la pehla din 'The Great Indian Family' ke bajayee 'Indian Police Force' ke saath manaana pade." Further, the Delhi Police captioned the poster, "SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!" Delhi: Man Collapses on Road After Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life By Giving CPR (Watch Video).

Delhi Police New Year's Eve Advisory

SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!#NewYear#NewYearEve#NewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/ErEllJNIHN — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 31, 2023

