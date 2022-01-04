A woman from California gave birth to twins Alfredo and Aylin Trujillo in the time gap of 15 minutes in Natividad Medical Centre. Mother Fatima Madrigal gave birth to her son Alfredo on New Year's Eve at 11:45 PM and her daughter Aylin was born in 2022 at 12:00 AM. Fatima said, “It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays.” A post shared by the hospital on Facebook detailed the 'one in two million' occurrence, along with an adorable snapshot of the twins.

Watch The Post, Right Here:

