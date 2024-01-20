In a truly astonishing turn of events, a 22-year-old musician named Zeddy Wills from New York City has become the talk of the internet for organising a joint baby shower for five women he simultaneously impregnated. The surprising revelation surfaced through a TikTok video shared by Brooklyn singer Lizzy Ashliegh, one of the expectant mothers. Reportedly, the video, which has garnered over 10 million views, unveiled the invitation with the caption 'Welcome little Zeddy Wills 1 to 5.' The footage showcased the unconventional baby shower held in Queens, featuring images of the five pregnant women, including Ashliegh, with the father-to-be positioned in the centre. In a subsequent video, Ashliegh humorously addressed the extraordinary situation, remarking, "When your baby daddy got four other girls pregnant at the same time!" The slideshow from the joint celebration highlighted expectant moms Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vila, and Iyanla G. NYC Walgreens Theft Video: Thief Uses Blowtorch To Steal Products From a Store in Queens, CCTV Clip Goes Viral.

