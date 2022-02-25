In a heartbreaking video, staff at a children's hospital in Dnipro moved newborn babies to a makeshift bomb shelter on a lower level of the building. In the video shared by the New York Times, newborns from the neonatal intensive care unit can be seen being laid out in rows and wrapped in blankets, with others cradled by hospital staff, inside the small room.

Newborn infants from the neonatal intensive care unit at a children’s hospital in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, were moved into a makeshift bomb shelter on a lower level of the building on Thursday. https://t.co/l8RAcFMTud pic.twitter.com/kWud9ktt2P — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2022

