California resident Nick Stoeberl, who is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the man with ‘the longest tongue’ in the world, has now added another feather to his cap. The latter has now broken the record for fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue. The task was completed by him in just 55.526 seconds! Eye-Popping Talent! Farthest Eyeball Pop Guinness World Record Set By Brazilian Man Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita; Watch Video of The Unusual Skill.

Man With Longest Tongue Breaks Another World Record:

Nick Stoeberl has the world's longest tongue. It comes in handy when playing Jenga, eating ice cream and wanting to set new world records! pic.twitter.com/Ghdu16qJtz — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 15, 2023

