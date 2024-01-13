Indian influencer Mangalaa Arun is on cloud nine, and the reason is very special. The talented content creator known for her impressive transition reels and her natural dance skills earned praise from one of the biggest names in the pop culture of current times - Nicki Minaj! The “Barbie World” rapper and singer reposted one of Mangalaa Arun’s makeup transition videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) with emojis stating “10 10 10.” This wholesome moment truly made this desi dance queen’s day, who has posted several videos performing Nicki Minaj’s songs.

Nicki Minaj Showers Praises on Mangalaa Arun's Work!

Check Mangalaa Arun's Reaction to The Happy Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mangalaa Arun (@arunmangalaa)

