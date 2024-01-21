The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism from the self-proclaimed country of Kailasa, Nithyananda, has reportedly claimed to have received an invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The controversial godman has said that he will be attending the grand event in Ayodhya. This news has sparked interest among followers and observers alike. Nithyananda's 'Fake Country United States of Kailasa' Dupes 30 US Cities With 'Cultural' Agreements, Watch Video To Know How.

Nithyananda Claims Invitation to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

2 More Days Until the Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir! Don't miss this historic and extraordinary event! Lord Rama will be formally invoked in the temple's main deity during the traditional Prana Pratishtha and will be landing to grace the entire world! Having been formally… pic.twitter.com/m4ZhdcgLcm — KAILASA's SPH NITHYANANDA (@SriNithyananda) January 20, 2024

