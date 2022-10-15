President Biden raised eyebrows on Friday when he got a little too close to a young girl during an event in Irvine, California. In the video, the US president can be seen stopping near a girl for photos, putting his arm around her shoulders, and offering her "dating" advice. "No serious guys until you’re 30!" Joe heard telling the girl. The video has gone viral on social media. US President Joe Biden Says Pakistan Maybe ‘One of the Most Dangerous Nations in the World’.

Joe Biden's Creepy Advice to Young Girl:

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

"No serious guys until you're 30", Joe Tells Girl:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)