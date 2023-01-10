On Sunday, more than a dozen Londoners stripped down to underwear as they took the tube ride on the Elizabeth Line, which opened last year. In pictures shared on Twitter, one can see people going trouser-less across London tube station and walking on the platform, taking the escalator and using the ticket machines, and even boarding and travelling in the underground as a part of No Trousers Tube Ride 2023. The fun event was observed after three years of hiatus due to Covid. Participants were allowed to wear two sets of comfy or funky underpants.

No Trousers Tube Ride!

People riding the tube as they take part in the 12th annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London. pic.twitter.com/qsVFrANt48 — Aaron Chown (@aaronchown) January 8, 2023

Trouserless Passengers Take To Tube:

Oggi a Londra era il No Trousers Tube Ride, la bizzarra iniziativa di viaggiare in metropolitana in mutande. pic.twitter.com/lj90A3Yeav — ROBERTO ZICHITTELLA (@ROBZIK) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)