It is not very often that one gets to see the beautiful and magnificent Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis from the window. However, passengers on an EasyJet flight EZY1806, which was flying from Iceland's Reykjavik to England's Manchester were in for a surprise when the pilot took a 360 fly mid-flight in order to ensure that all the passengers could catch the incredible view of the Northern Lights. The Northern Lights is a natural light display in Earth's sky, which is predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. Twitter user Adam Groves shared the news on the microblogging site saying that the EasyJet flight pilot did a 360 fly by mid flight "to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights". Northern Lights: Aurora Seen in Skies Across UK in Rare Display, Netizens Share Spectacular Photos.

Pilot Treats Passengers With View of the Incredible Northern Lights

Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A4CHi9Hqgo — Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 27, 2023

