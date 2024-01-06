Recently, an X user named Venkat raised safety concerns on social media after riding an Uber cab, wherein the driver was allegedly driving while watching reels on his smartphone. In the video shared by the latter, the cab driver can be seen scrolling through reels on the phone lying on his lap while driving on a busy road in Mumbai. “I am not feeling safe to travel in Uber cabs these days as these days the drivers are driving dangerously. This driver is watching videos on his mobile by putting his phone on his lap”, he wrote in the caption. After the video went viral, Uber responded to the man describing about the ‘safety toolkit’ option. “Hi Venkat, the 'Safety toolkit' option is located, right beside the cancel option. Once you tap the 'Safety toolkit' option, choose the Uber Safety line option next. Finally, slide through the 'Swipe to call' column to reach out to our dedicated safety team, promptly”, the cab service stated in its response on X. 'Main Friendship Krna Chahta Hu': Uber Cab Driver Sends 'Inappropriate Messages' on Woman's WhatsApp Number After Ride, Company Responds.

Man Raises Safety Concerns as Cab Driver Caught Watching Reels While Driving

Hi Venkat, the 'Safety toolkit' option is located, right beside the cancel option. Once you tap the 'Safety toolkit' option, choose the Uber Safety line option next. Finally, slide through the 'Swipe to call' column to reach out to our dedicated safety team, promptly. — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) January 5, 2024

