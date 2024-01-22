Lucknow Police have sprung into action following an incident where an obscene song was played at the Hazratganj Narhi traffic signal. A video of the song being played as people celebrate has gone viral, prompting the authorities to investigate the matter. In the video people can be seen dancing as the obscene song plays in background. Hundreds of people were seen enjoying as the NSFW was played on a loudspeaker at Hazratganj Narhi traffic signal. Bihar Shocker: Woman Dancer Called to Perform at BDO's Farewell Party in Khagaria, DM Orders Probe After 'Obscene' Dance Video Goes Viral.

Obscene Song Played at Hazratganj Narhi Traffic Signal (Warning- Obscene Language)

Lucknow Police to Launch Probe

SHO हज़रतगंज को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) January 22, 2024

