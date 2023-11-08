A man was arrested for instigating a wild elephant to attack people by pulling its tail while chasing it in Odisha's Angul district after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, November 5. A video of the incident shows an elephant standing in a field when the locals surrounded it on Sunday. While chasing the pachyderm, the accused had pulled its tail, instigating it to charge towards the humans. After social media outrage, the accused, Deepak Sahoo, was arrested. "We have zero tolerance... either elephant will trample you or our laws (will)," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Susant Nanda posted on X, formerly Twitter. Elephant Attack in Assam: Forest Department Staff Killed, Three Injured After Being Attacked by Wild Elephant in Jorhat.

Man Provokes Wild Elephant by Pulling Its Tail, Arrested

The culprit has been arrested. He is Mr Dilip Sahoo.Retweet to shame him as much as possible so that he dare not repeat this again 🙏 https://t.co/TvBENdTqzL pic.twitter.com/WrotmKqiML — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 7, 2023

