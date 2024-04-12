Sumit Singh, an Odisha native from Rourkela, has accomplished a unique achievement that has brought tremendous glory to India. He was able to set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous treadmill run for 12 hours. Sumit accomplished this remarkable feat by running an astounding 68.04 km, according to the official Guinness World Record website. On March 12, 2024, he made his began his effort to beat the record, starting from 8:15 am and ending at 8:20 pm on the Basant Pathagar premises. “The greatest distance run on a manual treadmill in 12 hours (male) is 68.04 km (42.27 mi) and was achieved by Sumit Kumar Singh (India) in Rourkela, Odisha, India, on March 12, 2024”, read the record certificate provided to him by Guinness World Record. Longest Running Rock Band With Same Musicians World Record: Japan's SCANDAL Makes Guinness World Record For Being the Longest Running Female Band With Same Musicians.

Odisha Man Sets World Record for Running 68 Km On Treadmill

Sumit Kumar Singh from Rourkela, #Odisha sets a ‘Guinness World Record’ for running on a trade-mill for 12 hours and covering 68.04 km. Here is the link from Guinness Website. - https://t.co/ai9g6EQifQ pic.twitter.com/pwCLDZjM2i — Manas Muduli🇮🇳 (@manas_muduli) April 11, 2024

