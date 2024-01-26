Since the start of the award season, the movie 'Oppenheimer', based on atomic bomb inventor J Robert Oppenheimer, has gained a lot of recognition and has even won the Critics Choice Award and the Golden Globe. Even though the Christopher Nolan's directorial has been in cinemas for months, it appears that fans aren't done praising and cheering it on social media. There is a tonne of information here, and one particular element that has captured our notice will also make you dumbfounded. Content creator Quek Shio gave a cup of coffee an 'Oppenheimer' twist after being inspired by the film and its spectacular visual effects that depict the atomic blast. We can say that the result is rather fantastic! Pizza Resembles a Nuclear Explosion After Its Centre Caves In and Drops to the Bottom of the Oven, Netizens Compare It to a Scene in 'Oppenheimer' (See Pic).

Oppenheimer Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quek Shio (@quekshio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)